I'm trying a little something new that Kindle is offering called the Kindle Countdown Special. For the next four days, my book is only 99 cents. So far it's doing pretty well -- up to #30 in the Humor/Essays category.
I know most of you probably already have it, but I figured I'd just put up a short post about it anyway, just in case you know someone who might enjoy it. I'm not on call this week, so I should have a new post up by the weekend.
Thanks for reading! And happy belated Halloween. (I'm the one on the left.)
I got it, I love it!!! E-book and print! How's that?!!! And I say to ANY readers here, if you DON'T have it, you NEED it. NEED as in a life necessity! Yeah, that's right, PULL THE TRIGGER! Hit One-Click!!! BUY IT! HAHAHAHAHAHA!ReplyDelete
Here's why: This book is so f-ing funny you will need ER care after reading it. (Not sure that is an endorsement or not!)
Peace <3
Jay
Jay might be overselling it. But for under a buck, if you really hate it, I'll mail you a dollar.Delete
Oh please! How can anyone OVER SELL a GREAT BOOK that makes me LAUGH and CRY in equal measure?!?!?!?!Delete
Just go buy it! It's a cheap read. It's a good read. How much convincing do you need, for Pete's sake (whoever the poor soul of Pete is)!
Jay
Dude, I got it YEARS ago, ok? YEARS. A fun read.ReplyDelete
I didn't mean to comment under my other google profile.ReplyDelete
Hope it does well!
Bought. I don't have your book already because I only recently wandered onto your blog by way of CJ over at awesomesauciness. But I immediately subscribed and impatiently await every post. I look forward to reading your book; your posts always make me smile and often laugh out loud. Also? Excellent costume! And if you say "what costume?" I won't be surprised. :DReplyDelete
you make me laugh! since this is one of life's high priorities, i read whatever you write at any opportunity... just downloaded the book. can't wait for the latest laughs!ReplyDelete
Bring the 99¢ kindle price back for Black Friday!ReplyDelete
I wish I could, but they won't let me change the price for 30 days after the special. The PG version is only .99 cents right now. All the stories, less of the F-bombs.Delete
Cool Rorschak costume. It doesn't come complete with the odor, though does it?ReplyDelete
Well, I did buy the coat on e-bay for 15 bucks, so it's entirely possible. With that mask on my nose was rendered pretty much useless.ReplyDelete