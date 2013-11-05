11/5/13

Kindle Countdown special!

I'm trying a little something new that Kindle is offering called the Kindle Countdown Special.  For the next four days, my book is only 99 cents.  So far it's doing pretty well -- up to #30 in the Humor/Essays category.

I know most of you probably already have it, but I figured I'd just put up a short post about it anyway, just in case you know someone who might enjoy it.   I'm not on call this week, so I should have a new post up by the weekend.

Thanks for reading!  And happy belated Halloween.  (I'm the one on the left.)


By at
Reactions: 

11 comments:

  1. I got it, I love it!!! E-book and print! How's that?!!! And I say to ANY readers here, if you DON'T have it, you NEED it. NEED as in a life necessity! Yeah, that's right, PULL THE TRIGGER! Hit One-Click!!! BUY IT! HAHAHAHAHAHA!

    Here's why: This book is so f-ing funny you will need ER care after reading it. (Not sure that is an endorsement or not!)

    Peace <3
    Jay

    ReplyDelete
    Replies

    1. Jay might be overselling it. But for under a buck, if you really hate it, I'll mail you a dollar.

      Delete

    2. Oh please! How can anyone OVER SELL a GREAT BOOK that makes me LAUGH and CRY in equal measure?!?!?!?!

      Just go buy it! It's a cheap read. It's a good read. How much convincing do you need, for Pete's sake (whoever the poor soul of Pete is)!

      Jay

      Delete

  2. Dude, I got it YEARS ago, ok? YEARS. A fun read.

    ReplyDelete

  3. I didn't mean to comment under my other google profile.
    Hope it does well!

    ReplyDelete

  4. Bought. I don't have your book already because I only recently wandered onto your blog by way of CJ over at awesomesauciness. But I immediately subscribed and impatiently await every post. I look forward to reading your book; your posts always make me smile and often laugh out loud. Also? Excellent costume! And if you say "what costume?" I won't be surprised. :D

    ReplyDelete

  5. you make me laugh! since this is one of life's high priorities, i read whatever you write at any opportunity... just downloaded the book. can't wait for the latest laughs!

    ReplyDelete

  6. Bring the 99¢ kindle price back for Black Friday!

    ReplyDelete
    Replies

    1. I wish I could, but they won't let me change the price for 30 days after the special. The PG version is only .99 cents right now. All the stories, less of the F-bombs.

      Delete

  7. Cool Rorschak costume. It doesn't come complete with the odor, though does it?

    ReplyDelete

  8. Well, I did buy the coat on e-bay for 15 bucks, so it's entirely possible. With that mask on my nose was rendered pretty much useless.

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)